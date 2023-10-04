Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Screen Rant is thrilled to share an exclusive clip from Audible's new sci-fi fantasy comedy series, Third Eye.

Joining Laurel on this journey in Third Eye is an interesting cast of characters. This includes her roommates, Frank Fletcher, a curmudgeonly, stubborn vampire, and Sybil, an exiled Ferie princess with an attitude. Laurel also meets Kate Chen, a quirky teenage human girl on her own quest to gain more knowledge about the supernatural world, even though she knows more than even Laurel.

More About Third Eye Screen Rant's exclusive clip from Third Eye features Kate and Frank. The scene is set with an announcement about staying in the boat, which doesn't apply to water-based fantasy creatures such as Kelpie and Merpeople. Kate then asks Frank how he is able to be out in daylight given that he is a vampire. headtopics.com

Felicia Day created and wrote Third Eye. Day also stars in the series along with Wil Wheaton, Sean Astin, LilyPichu, Danny Pudi, Alan Tudyk, Christopher Judge, London Hughes, and many others. Third Eye also features Neil Gaiman as The Narrator.

