Quick Links Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Bob’s Burgers season 15 will be heading to Fox and Hulu in the future, as it’s been confirmed that the current run isn’t the last viewers will see of the Belchers.

Most Recent Bob’s Burgers Season 15 News While there haven’t been any major updates on the development of Bob’s Burgers season 15 since the renewal was confirmed in January 2023, this is largely due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Bob’s Burgers Renewed For Season 15 Fox renewed Bob’s Burgers for season 15 in January 2023, alongside the 14th season. The confirmation of two more Bob’s Burgers seasons came alongside commissioning more episodes of fellow Fox animation powerhouses Family Guy and The Simpsons. headtopics.com

"With this trio of renewals, we celebrate excellence in animation on Fox, our wonderful, longtime partnership with 20th Television, and the brilliant creators and incredible voices behind these forever favorites.

Bob’s Burgers Season 15 Cast There have been no announced cast changes yet for Bob’s Burgers season 15. There aren’t any expected either, as the show has managed to keep its core roster of voice actors throughout. headtopics.com

Read more:

screenrant »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Patrick Stewart reveals which classic episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation remains his favorite Star Trek story.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The pining gentleman pirate Stede Bonnet and a heartbroken Ed "Blackbeard" Teach return in Our Flag Means Death season 2's three-episode premiere.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Dubbed one of the most successful pirates in history, Zheng Yi Sao is the latest true iconic figure to appear in the series Our Flag Means Death.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Wonka's MPAA rating has finally been released, revealing that the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel features some surprising violent moments.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.All three One Chicago shows - Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med - re-open their writers' rooms following the WGA strike's conclusion.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.One Piece showrunner Matt Owens offers a positive update for Jamie Lee Curtis' campaign to play the character Kureha in season 2 of the show.