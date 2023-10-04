Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Only Murders in the Building co-creator and executive producer John Hoffman discusses whether the show will be moving to Los Angeles after that season 3 finale tease. In the last episode, Tobert (Jesse Williams) and Loretta (Meryl Streep) reveal that they're moving to L.A., as they've received job opportunities.

In comments to TVLine, Hoffman addressed whether the already-renewed Only Murders season 4 will leave New York behind for a new setting. In the quote below, the co-creator strikes a measured tone: I love New York — the characters, the richness, the depth is endless — and it’s a New York show. But I don’t want to be afraid of things that make you go, “What?” “Where are we?” “Where are they now?” I think you have to do that so it doesn’t feel too insular. headtopics.com

