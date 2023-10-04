Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

One Piece has given fans innumerable beloved characters over the years, each having a unique character design and a signature gag, trait, or laugh that sets them apart from the rest. Regardless, with the series being as vast as it is and with so many characters to choose from there's bound to be some characters that simply aren't all that likable.

Safe to say, Flampe might've been less unlikable if not for her shifty, petty behavior towards her own brother whom she once idolized. It also doesn't help her case that she comes off as quite the nosy brat.

To top it off, Stelly also shows signs of being power hungry, evidenced when he saw the empty throne at Mariejois and even though his actions aren't all that atrocious he is still among the least-liked characters in the series. headtopics.com

While Absalom's behavior is not much different from Sanji's who also used his Germa powers to try and spy on women at a bathhouse, Absalom doesn't have an inkling of respect for women, unlike Sanji. In fact, Absalom's obsession with wanting a bride stems not from romance but from the desire for more of a trophy than a partner which explains his unpopularity in the fandom.

6 Spandam Spandam was the ruthless yet cowardly chief of CP9 and the man in charge of capturing Nico Robin. The dislike for Spandam mostly stems from his sadistic treatment of Nico Robin at Enies Lobby where he not only broke his promise not to harm her but also shoved her down the stairs and physically assaulted her. headtopics.com

