Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT While 2001’s Jeepers Creepers was a surprise sleeper hit, the horror movie’s ending doesn’t explain much about its monster. Jeepers Creepers was a 2001 horror movie by director Victor Salva.

After chasing them and being repeatedly run over by Trish, the Jeepers Creepers movie monster revealed its true form. Rather than the human serial killer that Darry and Trish expected, the villain turned out to be a supernatural monster with wings and a bat-like visage. The woman who called earlier, Jezelle, explained that the Creeper only awoke for 23 days every 23 years.

In Jeepers Creepers’ ending, Trish offered to take her brother’s place. This proved that she was not afraid of dying and thus ironically detracted from her appeal to the monster. The Creeper didn't just want to kill and eat people but specifically wanted to feed on their fear. headtopics.com

Why The Creeper Removes Darry’s Eyes The last shots of Jeepers Creepers reveal that the Creeper took Darry to an abandoned factory where the monster removed his eyes. This might seem like wanton torture, but there is a reason for this specific nastiness. Jezelle explains that the monster uses the body parts it salvages from victims to construct a new body for itself every 23 years.

How Jezelle Knew The Creepers’ True Nature Jezelle knew the true nature of the Creeper because she was a psychic, which also explains how she knew what song would be playing when Darry died in the movie’s ending. The Jeepers Creepers saga indulges in an annoying horror franchise trope with this subplot as the movie never explains how Jezelle’s powers work. headtopics.com

How The Title "Jeepers Creepers" Foreshadows The Movie's Ending The title Jeepers Creepers is a reference to the classic jazz track of the same name whose chorus includes the lyrics “Jeepers creepers, where’d you get those peepers?” The Creeper, appropriately, literally gets a new set of eyes from Darry in the movie’s ending.

Read more:

screenrant »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.One Piece showrunner Matt Owens offers a positive update for Jamie Lee Curtis' campaign to play the character Kureha in season 2 of the show.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.From laugh-inducing rom-coms to tearjerking dramas, there is no shortage of compelling romance movies available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The Drew Barrymore Show's WGA writers have turned down offers to return after the show nearly resumed without them during the WGA strike.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The recently-released Void Rivals 4 has revealed that the Decepticons are in control of Cybertron, and the ramifications will be massive.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Amazon Prime Video has loads of fantastic movies in the action genre, but these 10 stand out as the best action flicks currently available on Prime.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Liam Hemsworth has big shoes to fill as he steps in as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, but these 8 book moments can allow him to win fans over.