Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Superman: Legacy will officially kick-start the new DC Universe continuity on the big screen when it releases in 2025, and James Gunn's reboot is emulating a Batman narrative decision from Zack Snyder's DCEU.

Plot details for Clark's next big-screen adventure are still being held under wraps, but we do know that Superman: Legacy won't re-tell Superman's origin story.

The DCEU Skipped Much Of Batman's Backstory, But It Caused Some Confusion Batman has starred in enough beloved movies and TV shows that viewers can be reasonably expected to know who he is, why he does what he does, and how he operates as The Dark Knight. headtopics.com

Notably, the Batman presented in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is overly violent and jaded, a far cry from the intense but compassionate Bruce normally seen in DC media.

Superman: Legacy's Lack Of Backstory Walks A Fine Line Though his backstory may not quite be as ubiquitous in pop culture as Batman's, the big beats behind who Superman is are similarly known. Enough movies and TV shows have shown or mentioned the destruction of Krypton and why Clark is on Earth that Gunn is correct about it not being necessary to show again. headtopics.com

Read more:

screenrant »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.One Piece showrunner Matt Owens offers a positive update for Jamie Lee Curtis' campaign to play the character Kureha in season 2 of the show.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.From laugh-inducing rom-coms to tearjerking dramas, there is no shortage of compelling romance movies available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The Drew Barrymore Show's WGA writers have turned down offers to return after the show nearly resumed without them during the WGA strike.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The recently-released Void Rivals 4 has revealed that the Decepticons are in control of Cybertron, and the ramifications will be massive.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Amazon Prime Video has loads of fantastic movies in the action genre, but these 10 stand out as the best action flicks currently available on Prime.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Liam Hemsworth has big shoes to fill as he steps in as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, but these 8 book moments can allow him to win fans over.