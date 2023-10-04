Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT A new legacy project is bringing back classic Joe Simon and Jack Kirby characters with Alan Moore in tow. Jesse Simon, grandson of legendary artist Joe Simon, has launched a string of successful Kickstarter campaigns to bring ShieldMaster, co-created by Joe, to life.
Simon Studios has launched a Kickstarter for the book, entitled ShieldMaster: Blast to the Past. Simon provided a synopsis for the book, along with the variant covers, shared below. Blast to the Past meta-plot involves Jesse and his father Jim attending a comic book convention in the present day. They are hurled back in time to 1963, where John F. Kennedy needs protection.
Joe Simon is One of the All-Time Best Joe Simon is one of the architects of the American comic book field, whose career spans nearly 80 years. Simon, with Jack Kirby, helped create Captain America, among many other legendary characters at a variety of publishers. Talent runs in the family, and both Joe's son Jim and grandson Jesse are comic book creators as well.
Simon Studios Is Pulling Out All the Stops for ShieldMaster: Blast to the Past ShieldMaster: Blast to the Past is jam-packed not only with many Joe Simon/Jack Kirby characters, but top talent as well. In addition to the aforementioned introduction by Alan Moore, Joe Rubenstein and Tom Morgan are providing variant covers.