Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Suits revealed that Harvey Specter's true successor isn't Mike Ross, but his eventual wife, Rachel Zane. While the USA Network legal drama-turned-Netflix hit was technically an ensemble show, its unofficial leads were Harvey and Mike. After all, the events of the series started when they met.

Bar the illegality of it, Harvey's gamble paid off; Mike was a significant asset in his company. After a brief transitional period, he immediately learned the ropes of becoming an effective corporate lawyer. Together, Mike and Harvey were a formidable duo. They won countless cases and helped the company to survive during its worst crises.

After being screwed by Louis Litt for not honoring their verbal agreement that the firm would pay for her law school, Rachel was forced to take matters into her own hands. Without Louis' backing, Jessica quickly dismissed Rachel's deal. Supported by Mike and Donna Paulsen, Rachel found a loophole and presented it to Jessica in a way that she couldn't refuse. headtopics.com

It didn't take much convincing for Jessica to eventually agree on the terms. This confirmed that Rachel was indeed poised to become the next Harvey of Pearson, Hardman. Harvey himself didn't argue Rachel's point and even expressed how impressed he was with the way she handled the matter.

