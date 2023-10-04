Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Homer Simpson’s injuries in The Simpsons episode, “Treehouse of Horror XII,” are analyzed by a real doctor. Released roughly around Halloween, “Treehouse of Horror” is a series of horror-spoof episodes originating in season 2 and has since become an annual event on The Simpsons.
In a reaction video from Doctor ER, a real physician examines one such “Treehouse of Horror XII” episode from The Simpsons season 13, explaining the realism (and lack thereof). Breaking down the components of the “Ultrahouse 3000” clip, ER Docter Jordan Wagner explains the extent to which Homer could have gotten hurt due to his sleepwalking. Then, Dr.
“People do sleepwalk. You have to be careful with that. Some people are a little bit more apt to doing that than others. Being jammed into the edge of the table, depending on where you get hit, you can actually injure your groin. You can actually cause bruising to the lower abdomen, and you can also cause injury to the internal organs depending on how hard you hit into the table. headtopics.com
Oh my god! His brain looks like bubblegum. His brain is out, so everybody can see skull fractures. It wouldn't be necessarily bulging like that. If this does occur, you probably want to have some like wet gauze, something sterile, wet to cover the area and get that person to the hospital ASAP. Oh my gosh, the brain is still hanging out. I’ve seen many injuries, and a lot of brain matter.