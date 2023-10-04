Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Homer Simpson’s injuries in The Simpsons episode, “Treehouse of Horror XII,” are analyzed by a real doctor. Released roughly around Halloween, “Treehouse of Horror” is a series of horror-spoof episodes originating in season 2 and has since become an annual event on The Simpsons.

In a reaction video from Doctor ER, a real physician examines one such “Treehouse of Horror XII” episode from The Simpsons season 13, explaining the realism (and lack thereof). Breaking down the components of the “Ultrahouse 3000” clip, ER Docter Jordan Wagner explains the extent to which Homer could have gotten hurt due to his sleepwalking. Then, Dr.

“People do sleepwalk. You have to be careful with that. Some people are a little bit more apt to doing that than others. Being jammed into the edge of the table, depending on where you get hit, you can actually injure your groin. You can actually cause bruising to the lower abdomen, and you can also cause injury to the internal organs depending on how hard you hit into the table. headtopics.com

Oh my god! His brain looks like bubblegum. His brain is out, so everybody can see skull fractures. It wouldn't be necessarily bulging like that. If this does occur, you probably want to have some like wet gauze, something sterile, wet to cover the area and get that person to the hospital ASAP. Oh my gosh, the brain is still hanging out. I’ve seen many injuries, and a lot of brain matter.

Read more:

screenrant »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Patrick Stewart reveals which classic episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation remains his favorite Star Trek story.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The pining gentleman pirate Stede Bonnet and a heartbroken Ed "Blackbeard" Teach return in Our Flag Means Death season 2's three-episode premiere.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Dubbed one of the most successful pirates in history, Zheng Yi Sao is the latest true iconic figure to appear in the series Our Flag Means Death.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Wonka's MPAA rating has finally been released, revealing that the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel features some surprising violent moments.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.All three One Chicago shows - Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med - re-open their writers' rooms following the WGA strike's conclusion.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.One Piece showrunner Matt Owens offers a positive update for Jamie Lee Curtis' campaign to play the character Kureha in season 2 of the show.