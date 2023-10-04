Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.
Love Island Games season 1 teaser has been released, giving more information on the cast members and what viewers can expect from the brand-new series. With a whole new format, the Islanders will be shocked to find themselves in the middle of a competition for the ages. Love Island Games will be bringing some of the best Islanders together in order to match up and create fun, flirty new couples.
With Love Island UK star Maura Higgins returning as the series social ambassador and UK-based host Maya Jama coming in as the face of the series, Love Island Games will bring a new feel to the classic Love Island style of reality TV dating.
Who Will Appear On Love Island Games Season 1? Although there's about a month until the premiere of Love Island Games season 1, the cast has already been announced. Alongside Cely and Johnny, the Love Island USA alumni include Scott Van-der Sluis, Kyra Green, Ray Gantt, Justine Ndiba, Carrington Rodriguez, Deb Chubb, Courtney Boerner, Zeta Morrison, and Imani Wheeler.