Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Love Island Games season 1 teaser has been released, giving more information on the cast members and what viewers can expect from the brand-new series. With a whole new format, the Islanders will be shocked to find themselves in the middle of a competition for the ages. Love Island Games will be bringing some of the best Islanders together in order to match up and create fun, flirty new couples.

With Love Island UK star Maura Higgins returning as the series social ambassador and UK-based host Maya Jama coming in as the face of the series, Love Island Games will bring a new feel to the classic Love Island style of reality TV dating. headtopics.com

Who Will Appear On Love Island Games Season 1? Although there's about a month until the premiere of Love Island Games season 1, the cast has already been announced. Alongside Cely and Johnny, the Love Island USA alumni include Scott Van-der Sluis, Kyra Green, Ray Gantt, Justine Ndiba, Carrington Rodriguez, Deb Chubb, Courtney Boerner, Zeta Morrison, and Imani Wheeler.

Read more:

screenrant »

I Would Feel Too Greedy If I Didn't Share These 20 Target ProductsWhen you see something you gotta say something.

Love Island Games Reveals Fan Favorites Returning From Across the GlobeThe show, hosted by Maya Jama, premieres Nov. 1 on Peacock.

Love Island UK's Jess Harding and Sammy Root Break Up 2 Months After Winning CompetitionLove Island UK stars Jess Harding and Sammy Root have broken up two months after winning the dating game show: 'Things don't always work out.'

What Kind of Love Lasts Longest?Passionate love can burn out, but companionate love promises long-term warmth.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Simba's roar in Disney's The Lion King may sound ferocious, but it's actually the work of famous voice artist Frank Welker and a single trash can.