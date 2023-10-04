Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Throughout his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki has often found himself at a crossroads — hero or villain, brother or rival, son or successor. Now, Loki season 2 returns at a time when Marvel Studios and the industry it has dominated for the last decade or so is also at a crossroads.
Against the odds, though, Loki season 2 has made it, and it's the most exciting MCU entry since, well, Loki season 1.
Loki season 2 begins immediately where season 1 left off. Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) has killed He Who Remains and sent Loki back to the TVA where pals Mobius (Owen Wilson) and B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) don't recognize him. A visage of Kang looms over the facilities, terrifying Loki, who, upon his return, discovers he's slipping back and forth through time while the TVA crumbles around him. headtopics.com
One of the most surprising things about Loki season 2 is its pacing. MCU shows have often felt like movies stretched out to fit an episodic quota with nothing to indicate the intentionality behind serialized television (WandaVision being one of the few outliers along with Loki season 1).
Wunmi Mosaku, a captivating presence in season 1, gets a meatier role in Loki season 2 and the series is better for it. As serious as her character B-15 is, Mosaku gets the chance to bounce off Hiddleston, Wilson, and Quan's comic chemistry. Kate Dickie also has a delicious arc as an authority figure at the TVA and Di Martino's return is as exciting as one would expect. headtopics.com