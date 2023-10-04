Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT When it comes to Hulu original series, the streaming service has held its own against Netflix and other bigger services. The smaller streaming service has enjoyed success in various genres, and the service has seen recognition at the Primetime Emmy Awards, Golden Globes Awards, and more.
9 11.22.63 (2016) There has been more than one Hulu original series based on the work of Stephen King. However, the best of these came in 2016 with the adaptation of 11.22.63. Unlike many King adaptations, this is not a horror story but is instead a time travel tale.
The Great ended in 2023 after three seasons and the death of Emperor Peter III, which solidified Catherine as the new ruler of Russia. The series was also critically acclaimed, picking up several Primetime Emmy nominations, including acting nominations for both Fanning and Hoult. Its only win was in the costume category. headtopics.com
6 Pen15 (2019-2021) Pen15 was an early Hulu original comedy series and one that was very unique in how it was presented. The show is based on the middle school lives of the creators, Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle. The two women, both 31 years old when they made the series, played themselves in the series - as 13-year-old girls.
The second season premiered in 2023, following a first season that picked up 13 Emmy Awards nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series. The cast itself picked up a plethora of nominations, including White, Oliver Platt, Jon Bernthal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Ayo Edebiri. headtopics.com