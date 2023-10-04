Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon star Romain Levi has opened up about why his character, Codron, can never be friends with Daryl. In episode 1 of the spinoff series, Daryl kills Codron's brother, resulting in the Pouvoir Guerrier pursuing Daryl for revenge.

Speaking with Collider, Levi explained that, because Daryl killed Codron's brother, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon likely won't feature the pair becoming allies. He described how difficult it would be for Codron to forgive Daryl because his brother was such a major part of who he was.

What happened between Daryl and his brother, it’s not easy for Codron to forgive or be respectful. In a way, to forgive someone is to accept what happened, and Codron doesn’t accept the situation. His brother was a part of himself, really, and Codron will never be the same after that. His brother was the only human being that he was very close to. headtopics.com

What Will Happen Between Daryl & Codron? Codron's path of revenge against Daryl has only grown stronger as the Walking Dead series has progressed. This includes Codron going directly to the leader of the Pouvoir, Genet, to get a group of soldiers to help him in his quest to kill Daryl.

Codron's new faction in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon wants Daryl dead just as much as he does. This means that, even if his allegiances were to change, he is still under orders to kill Daryl. He may also be tasked with killing Laurent, since Genet wants the boy dead for the optimism he brings the Union of Hope. If he were to succeed, this would further drive a wedge between him and Daryl. headtopics.com

