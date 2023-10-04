This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Warning! This article contains spoilers for Ahsoka episode 8.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Ahsoka’s season 1 finale saw Hayden Christensen return as Anakin Skywalker again, but this time in a very different form. Christensen had previously reprised his iconic role from the Star Wars prequel trilogy in Ahsoka episodes 4, 5, and 7.

Anakin’s return in Ahsoka episode 8, while brief, holds an additional amount of importance, not just for Ahsoka season 2, but also for all of Star Wars. Anakin Skywalker has appeared as a Force ghost before, most notably in Return of the Jedi alongside Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda. headtopics.com

Hayden Christensen Finally Gets To Be Anakin's True Force Ghost Again Anakin Skywalker's previous appearance in the World Between Worlds had been deeply mysterious, because he seemed to still carry a certain darkness. There, he wore outfits Ahsoka had seen him in before, perhaps hinting this wasn't the real Anakin.

Meanwhile, it's striking that the Ahsoka ending reveals Peridea once honored the Mortis gods - mystical beings who represented balance in the Force. Anakin himself is tied to the Mortis gods, so it's possible his presence on Peridea is an indication that he still has a role to play. headtopics.com

Read more:

screenrant »

I Would Feel Too Greedy If I Didn't Share These 20 Target ProductsWhen you see something you gotta say something.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Patrick Stewart reveals which classic episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation remains his favorite Star Trek story.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The pining gentleman pirate Stede Bonnet and a heartbroken Ed "Blackbeard" Teach return in Our Flag Means Death season 2's three-episode premiere.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Dubbed one of the most successful pirates in history, Zheng Yi Sao is the latest true iconic figure to appear in the series Our Flag Means Death.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Wonka's MPAA rating has finally been released, revealing that the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel features some surprising violent moments.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.All three One Chicago shows - Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med - re-open their writers' rooms following the WGA strike's conclusion.