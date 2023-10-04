Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Priscilla is the upcoming biopic about Elvis Presley's wife from Sofia Coppola, and Jacob Elordi already seems like a better Elvis than Austin Butler in one specific way.

Priscilla follows the 2022 hit Elvis, though they're completely different films with different approaches to the same real-life people. Where the Priscilla trailer showcases a harrowing drama, Elvis focused as much on the spectacle of Elvis Presley's life with some thrilling musical sequences.

Jacob Elordi's Elvis Voice Sounds Better Than Austin Butler's Based on the Priscilla trailer, Jacob Elordi's voice already sounds better than Austin Butler's. Elordi's voice sounds more realistic, authentic, and natural compared to Butler's. headtopics.com

Will Jacob Elordi's Elvis Be As Good As Austin Butler's Overall? Priscilla isn't Elvis' movie and, in fact, Elvis is something of a villain in the film.

Nevertheless, while Jacob Elordi might outdo Austin Butler in some instances, it's a completely different performance. Elordi doesn't have to perform in the same way that Butler did, and Elordi's performance is on a much smaller scale. headtopics.com

Read more:

screenrant »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.One Piece showrunner Matt Owens offers a positive update for Jamie Lee Curtis' campaign to play the character Kureha in season 2 of the show.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.From laugh-inducing rom-coms to tearjerking dramas, there is no shortage of compelling romance movies available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The Drew Barrymore Show's WGA writers have turned down offers to return after the show nearly resumed without them during the WGA strike.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The recently-released Void Rivals 4 has revealed that the Decepticons are in control of Cybertron, and the ramifications will be massive.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Amazon Prime Video has loads of fantastic movies in the action genre, but these 10 stand out as the best action flicks currently available on Prime.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Liam Hemsworth has big shoes to fill as he steps in as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, but these 8 book moments can allow him to win fans over.