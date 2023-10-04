Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Ray Stevenson's Baylan Skoll was one of the highlights of Ahsoka, but now Lucasfilm is faced with a difficult choice about whether to recast the character. Already no stranger to Star Wars, Ray Stevenson was delighted to be joining Star Wars in live-action.
Ray Stevenson sadly passed away on May 21, 2023, leaving the cast and crew of Ahsoka shaken. Ahsoka's premiere released with a touching tribute - "For Our Friend, Ray" - and in interviews his fellow stars have continually stressed their love for him. He was clearly a joy to work with, and is sadly missed.
Ray Stevenson's Baylan Skoll Was A Highlight Of Ahsoka - But His Story Is Unfinished There can be no doubt Ray Stevenson's dark Jedi Baylan Skoll was one of the highlights of Ahsoka.
Lucasfilm Has No Choice But To Recast Baylan Skoll It's nothing short of a tragedy that Ray Stevenson passed before he got to see how much Baylan Skoll was loved by viewers. What's more, it's to Lucasfilm's credit that his story was not adjusted in any way, because there's no hint the overarching narrative was changed after Stevenson's passing.
This is all the more important because Ahsoka's ending kept Baylan as something of a mystery box. Such a mystery only works if the payoff is worth it, meaning Baylan's role in Ahsoka would be retrospectively damaged if Star Wars chose to somehow drop the character, perhaps killing him off-screen.