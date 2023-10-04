SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Ray Stevenson's Baylan Skoll was one of the highlights of Ahsoka, but now Lucasfilm is faced with a difficult choice about whether to recast the character. Already no stranger to Star Wars, Ray Stevenson was delighted to be joining Star Wars in live-action.

Ray Stevenson sadly passed away on May 21, 2023, leaving the cast and crew of Ahsoka shaken. Ahsoka's premiere released with a touching tribute - "For Our Friend, Ray" - and in interviews his fellow stars have continually stressed their love for him. He was clearly a joy to work with, and is sadly missed.

Ray Stevenson's Baylan Skoll Was A Highlight Of Ahsoka - But His Story Is Unfinished There can be no doubt Ray Stevenson's dark Jedi Baylan Skoll was one of the highlights of Ahsoka. headtopics.com

Lucasfilm Has No Choice But To Recast Baylan Skoll It's nothing short of a tragedy that Ray Stevenson passed before he got to see how much Baylan Skoll was loved by viewers. What's more, it's to Lucasfilm's credit that his story was not adjusted in any way, because there's no hint the overarching narrative was changed after Stevenson's passing.

This is all the more important because Ahsoka's ending kept Baylan as something of a mystery box. Such a mystery only works if the payoff is worth it, meaning Baylan's role in Ahsoka would be retrospectively damaged if Star Wars chose to somehow drop the character, perhaps killing him off-screen. headtopics.com

Read more:

screenrant »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Patrick Stewart reveals which classic episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation remains his favorite Star Trek story.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The pining gentleman pirate Stede Bonnet and a heartbroken Ed "Blackbeard" Teach return in Our Flag Means Death season 2's three-episode premiere.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Dubbed one of the most successful pirates in history, Zheng Yi Sao is the latest true iconic figure to appear in the series Our Flag Means Death.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Wonka's MPAA rating has finally been released, revealing that the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel features some surprising violent moments.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.All three One Chicago shows - Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med - re-open their writers' rooms following the WGA strike's conclusion.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.One Piece showrunner Matt Owens offers a positive update for Jamie Lee Curtis' campaign to play the character Kureha in season 2 of the show.