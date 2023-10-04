Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Ahsoka's finale episode looks to be reviving concepts from Colin Trevorrow's original plans for Star Wars' Episode 9. Originally titled Duel of the Fates, Trevorrow and his script were ultimately abandoned by Lucasfilm in favor of J.J Abrams returning with The Rise of Skywalker.

As seen in Ahsoka's finale episode, Grand Admiral Thrawn has successfully escaped from the extragalactic world of Peridea where he'd been exiled for years, having missed the entirety of the original trilogy's war between the Rebellion and Empire.

Colin Trevorrow's Plans For Mortis In Star Wars 9 Explained In Colin Trevorrow's Duel of the Fates, the original script released online in 2020 confirms Mortis would have played a major part in Episode 9. First seen in The Clone Wars season 3, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Ahsoka Tano unintentionally come across this ethereal Force realm. headtopics.com

While The Clone Wars' three-episode arc on Mortis confirmed that Anakin Skywalker was the prophesied Chosen One who could have taken the Father's place, it also saw the aforementioned fulcrum being undone with the deaths of all three Force gods.

Duel of the Fates would have seen Rey experiencing a Force vision showing that she was meant to duel Kylo Ren on Mortis. As such, the bulk of Rey's role in this version of Episode 9 was to find the Force realm. After dueling the Knights of Ren and brushing with the dark side, Rey would have indeed faced Kylo on Mortis who'd become even more powerful in his own right. headtopics.com

