Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

When Supernatural first started, it was a horror road show aimed at following the misadventures of Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki) and his older brother Dean (Jensen Ackles) as they hunt monsters, ghosts, demons, etc.
How ‘Supernatural’ Took Sam and Dean Winchester to the Past By the show's sixth season, Supernatural focused a lot more on monsters than the apocalypse plotline that took over the previous years. Under new showrunner Sera Gamble, the series was in a stage of transition and introduced a new big bad named Eve, the Mother of All Monsters (Julia Maxwell).
The ‘Supernatural’ Episode “Frontierland” Made Us Wish for More But what worked so well about "Frontierland" wasn't just how Sam and Dean interacted with the past, but how the horrors of Supernatural translated to another time. Upon arriving in Sunrise, Wyoming, the Winchesters witness the execution of Finch, who (obviously) returns from the dead to take out his killers. headtopics.com
As this creature stalks its prey, we can only imagine what a feature-length version of this story might look like, and how impossible it would be to defeat such a deadly foe. Of course, the Winchesters tackle the impossible every week.
Before stepping down as showrunner following Season 5, creator Eric Kripke had tossed around the idea of a Samuel Colt-centered spin-off. The character had been a part of the Supernatural mythos since the first season's "Dead Man's Blood," and there was little known about his past exploits as a hunter. "We sometimes discuss a possible Supernatural spin-off... headtopics.com
‘Supernatural’s “Tombstone” Revisited the Western Premise — Albeit With a Twist Given how exciting the first Western-themed episode was, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Supernatural would attempt another Western gunfight before the series came to a close in 2020, though it may surprise you how long it took to get there.