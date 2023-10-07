Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

The Big Picture Gene Hackman is one of the legendary movie stars from the New Hollywood era. His career began with movies such as Bonnie & Clyde, The French Connection, and The Conversation, and he continued for decades with the Christopher Reeve Superman franchise, blockbusters like Crimson Tide and Enemy of the State, and his second Oscar-winning role in Clint Eastwood's Unforgiven.
Gene Hackman Retired From Acting in 2004 It is very hard in the film and TV industry to go out on one of your best creative works. Given the unpredictable end result of any project and how it is received by the public, planning a final role is a challenge.
As alluded to before, after his second Oscar win, Hackman continued to work steadily in moderate to big hits. He reteamed with Clint Eastwood for Absolute Power, flexed his funny bone in The Birdcage, and worked alongside the next generation of stars like Keanu Reeves and Owen Wilson in The Replacements and Behind Enemy Lines, respectively. headtopics.com
In 2003, Hackman returned to the screen for Runaway Jury, a later adaptation of a book by John Grisham in which Hackman plays the villain working against John Cusack. The film was a moderate hit and did fine with critics, which is better than Hackman's last film. Barring a return to do one last movie, the last film Gene Hackman acts in is Welcome to Mooseport.
Hackman Leaves Hollywood, But Hollywood Comes to Him After 2004, Hackman retired to Santa Fe, New Mexico and lives a mostly quiet life working on historical novels and other leisurely activities. headtopics.com
