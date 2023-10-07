The Big Picture Gene Hackman is one of the legendary movie stars from the New Hollywood era. His career began with movies such as Bonnie & Clyde, The French Connection, and The Conversation, and he continued for decades with the Christopher Reeve Superman franchise, blockbusters like Crimson Tide and Enemy of the State, and his second Oscar-winning role in Clint Eastwood's Unforgiven.

Gene Hackman Retired From Acting in 2004 It is very hard in the film and TV industry to go out on one of your best creative works. Given the unpredictable end result of any project and how it is received by the public, planning a final role is a challenge.

As alluded to before, after his second Oscar win, Hackman continued to work steadily in moderate to big hits. He reteamed with Clint Eastwood for Absolute Power, flexed his funny bone in The Birdcage, and worked alongside the next generation of stars like Keanu Reeves and Owen Wilson in The Replacements and Behind Enemy Lines, respectively. headtopics.com

In 2003, Hackman returned to the screen for Runaway Jury, a later adaptation of a book by John Grisham in which Hackman plays the villain working against John Cusack. The film was a moderate hit and did fine with critics, which is better than Hackman's last film. Barring a return to do one last movie, the last film Gene Hackman acts in is Welcome to Mooseport.

Hackman Leaves Hollywood, But Hollywood Comes to Him After 2004, Hackman retired to Santa Fe, New Mexico and lives a mostly quiet life working on historical novels and other leisurely activities. headtopics.com

It's impossible to resist the mayor of Flavortown when he stops by for a visit. In the Season 5 premiere of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives (episode "What's for Breakfast," currently available on Max), host Guy Fieri visits Harry's Roadhouse, a diner in Santa Fe.

Read more:

Collider »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Kevin Costner's Horizon, a two-part Western which he left Yellowstone to pursue, has set release dates for 2024.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.The trailer for Love Virtually centers around the futuristic dating world involving AI and VR, and how technology shapes our romantic relationships.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Ahsoka introduced a weapon from Star Wars: The Clone Wars that belonged to Mother Talzin and even crossed blades with Mace Windu.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Collider has announced a new FYC Screening Series at Landmark's Sunset Theater, hosted by Steve Weintraub and Perri Nemiroff.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.This Only Murders in the Building star is excited to be killed off in Season 4 of the series which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Rob Savage, director of Host and The Boogeyman talks Stephen King and more in an exclusive Collider profile interview.