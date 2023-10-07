Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

The Big Picture Who Killed Jill Dando? is Netflix's latest true-crime documentary series, and by most accounts it stands up to the quality of Netflix's other offerings in the genre, where it currently sits with a 75% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Who Was Jill Dando, and What Happened on April 26, 1999? Jill Dando was born on November 9, 1961, in Somerset. At the age of three, doctors discovered that Jill had a hole in her heart and a blocked pulmonary artery, and in 1965 she underwent heart surgery to correct it.

On the morning of April 26, 1999, the 37-year-old Dando was at her property in Fulham tending to some errands. As she walked toward her front door, the killer came up, pressed the gun against her head and shot her point-blank. The time was 11:32 a.m., but it wouldn't be until 15 minutes later that a neighbor discovered her body, still holding her car keys, and called for help. headtopics.com

The first tabloid-ready theory alleged that Dando's murder was the work of a Serb hitman. The theory wasn't too far out there: the single shot to the head and the killer slipping away undetected in broad daylight would suggest the work of a professional.

One Man Was Convicted for Killing Jill Dando, but Was Later Acquitted In May 2000, after speaking to over 2,500 people and taking over 1,000 statements, police believed they had finally found Jill Dando's killer, a local man by the name of Barry George, who lived less than half a mile away from Dando's home. headtopics.com

As of today, Dando's killer has still not been found, and with the investigation shelved for the eight years George spent in jail, police are well behind in pursuing the attacker. But with the arrival of the Netflix series, and the high profile of Dando, her brother is hoping that the series renews efforts to find his sister's killer, with the real perpetrator facing justice at last.

