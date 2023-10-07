Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

The Big Picture Universal’s The Exorcist: Believer is coming in under expectations in its opening weekend, and it isn’t clear yet if this is because of the poor reviews or the studio’s vast overestimation of the franchise’s commercial potential. On Friday, the film picked up $11.9 million, which includes the $2.8 million that it made in Thursday previews.

With a reported budget of $30 million, the movie didn’t cost that much to produce. But Universal is said to have shelled out $400 million for the rights to the franchise alone, and who’s to say if the studio will be able to recover sunk-costs across the planned new trilogy.

Last weekend’s number one film, the animated sequel PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, is expected to slip to second place after generating $2.8 million on its second Friday. The film is looking at an estimated sophomore weekend of over $11 million, which should take its running domestic total past $38 million. headtopics.com

Three Horror Titles Grabbed Spots in the Top Five The original science-fiction film The Creator will take the fourth place in its second weekend, after delivering an underwhelming opening last week. The film added $1.7 million on its second Friday, taking its domestic total to $20 million. The Creator is expected to make around $5.5 million this weekend, which represents a hefty 64% drop.

Fifth place went to holdover hit The Nun II, meaning that three out of five movies on this list are horror titles, which is exactly what you’d hope to see in the month of October. The latest installment in the Conjuring Universe generated $725,000 on its fifth Friday, and is expected to gross around $2. headtopics.com

