Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

The Big Picture Even after ten years, the loss of Philip Seymour Hoffman is still shocking, not only because he was only 46, but because anyone who has mastered their craft as heroically as Hoffman was felt to have, seems invincible. At the time, he was working on the final film in The Hunger Games franchise, in which he played a supporting role.

Bachmann is one of these especially talented spies. His mission is to subdue any militant movements in the Islamic world. His team is free from legal oversight, yet his methods, on the surface, seem gentle. His primary tool is persuasion. As the story begins, he has opened a line of communication to the son of Dr.

It's an ingenious plan, and It's difficult while watching the film to resist rooting for Bachmann and his team (played by an incredible European cast of Daniel Brühl, Vicky Krieps, and Nina Hoss) to succeed. But this identification is strange if you think about it. Bachmann isn't working to prevent an imminent threat of any kind. headtopics.com

But, as it turns out, the true "most wanted man" is Bachmann himself. Like the people he chases, he is a man of internal contradictions. He empathizes with the desire of men like Abdullah to fight back against the oppression of their people. Yet, he also believes in the system he works for; that he serves justice, or at least the common good. But he's wrong.

Hoffman plays Bachmann as a man who gives away very little. This makes sense for a spy, but, after rewatching the movie a few times, it starts to seem that the secret Bachmann is keeping is from himself. Part of his backstory is that he has been through all of this before, in Beirut, where a carefully designed operation of his ended tragically. headtopics.com

