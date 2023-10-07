Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

The Big Picture Larnell Stovall, the stunt co-ordinator and action director who serves as part of the team behind the Peacock three-part event series, titled The Continental: From the World of John Wick spoke with Collider's Christina Radish about the enduring appeal and lasting legacy about the Keanu Reeves-fronted franchise, and he believes it comes down to a very simple truth.

Stovall was asked what it was about the Wick franchise that not only led to the establishment of a franchise, but now a whole universe, beginning with The Continental and which will follow with Ballerina, a spin-off film which will also feature Reeves alongside Ana de Armas, due for release next year.

"I’ve gotta give props to my mentors, Chad Stahelski and David Leitch," says Stovall. "I remember when they were conceptualizing this and I saw the boards at the offices at 87eleven with the hospital, the dogs and the possible cars, when they were creating it. Looking at the passion and the time they put into it, you see the result. headtopics.com

The Puppy Avenger The simplicity was key, according to Stovall. The audience could relate to Wick because he wanted a quiet life with his grief and his dog, and both were taken from him. Anyone would support someone who had his puppy murdered in front of him, and that was the key.

The audience fell in love with John Wick. They fell in love with the guy who was trying to lead a simple life and had to come back for vengeance. Once you touched that puppy, everything was on after that. I love how they drew you in, but then how things expanded. It went from something intimate to something global. headtopics.com

