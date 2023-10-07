Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

The Big Picture Ridley Scott's return to Rome is one of the most eagerly awaited films of 2024, as audiences look ahead to Gladiator 2, the sequel from Scott's Oscar-winning masterpiece which starred Russell Crowe in 2000. That film followed Crowe's Maximus, who is a loyal and respected general in the Roman army under the rule of Emperor Marcus Aurelius.

Maximus narrowly escapes execution but is captured and sold into slavery. He becomes a gladiator and rises through the ranks of the gladiatorial games, all the while seeking vengeance against Commodus for the murder of his family and the betrayal of his emperor. The sequel is set to follow strands left hanging from the conclusion of the film as we pick up two decades later.

An outstanding cast for the movie has already been assembled — Academy Award nominee Paul Mescal continues his meteoric rise to superstardom with the lead role, alongside global pop culture icon Pedro Pescal. A more surprising name to join the cast of the star-studded sequel, however, was that of Denzel Washington, who reunites with Scott for the first time since American Gangster in 2007. headtopics.com

A Glimpse Into What May Have Been Washington's character will give us a glimpse into the life that was never allowed to happen for Crowe's Maximus, as a gladiator who took on the system and won his freedom, collecting the riches that went with it. But, as Scott reveals, he hasn't forgotten what happened to him and does not forgive so easily, as he told Total Film.

As for Denzel’s character… There were businesses of gladiators who could indeed earn their freedom if they stayed alive. That was the deal. So we went right into that, in-depth. Where did he come from? How was he taken? He was branded with marks and registered with a brand on his chest as a slave. So that’s how he comes into the story. He’s a rich guy who’s still carrying a grudge. headtopics.com

