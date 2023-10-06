Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Nowhere The latest Spanish movie to shoot up Netflix's top 10 list, following in the footsteps of Phenomena and Infiesto, is the thrilling drama Nowhere.

What is Netflix's 'Nowhere' About? Set in a country that is never specified, Mia and Nico are two young lovers looking to stowaway on one of the containers at a storage yard that is being placed on an ocean liner set to sail. They are having a child together, and Mia is very close to giving birth as the story begins.

How Does Mia Survive in 'Nowhere'? Within days of being marooned in the middle of nowhere in the Atlantic Ocean, Mia is alone when she goes through the agonizing process of childbirth. Things are no longer about her own survival, but she now has a newborn girl to keep alive as well. headtopics.com

The next necessity is food, and Mia proves to be even more clever as she rigs a fishing net alongside the crate once she finally manages to escape and get outside and atop the floating metal box. Perhaps fittingly, one of the containers within the container is loaded with Tupperware containers.

After several days turn into weeks, it appears as if Mia and her precious newborn will be left to drown inside the container that is slowly taking on more water from places she cannot patch up. After, she and her daughter (whom she aptly names Noa — another nice touch by the writers) are forced up and out of the crate as it has filled with seawater and is slowly becoming submerged. headtopics.com

They are gobsmacked yet again to discover a twine rope attached to the tiny raft that leads beneath the level of the water. It takes all the strength of both to lift Mia's unconscious body up and into Mickey. She is pale and is not breathing, but the young woman is undeterred in delivering CPR and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

