While 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' is very likable, charming, and memorable, its biggest flaw is definitely the way it mistreats its titular character.

We're asking the important questions, like"why didn't anyone see 'Popstar'?" and"why'd you come around me with an ass like that?"10 years later, the impact of 'Pineapple Express', 'Tropic Thunder', 'Step Brothers', and 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' is still being felt.

Over 80 Pictures from GALLERY 1988's Tribute to Judd Apatow Art Show Inspired by a Comedic Producer with artwork by Jeff Boyes, Aled Lewis, and moreJason Segel Video Interview DESPICABLE ME; Updates on THE MUPPET MOVIE, JEFF WHO LIVES AT HOME and FIVE-YEAR... headtopics.com

Jason Segel Video Interview DESPICABLE ME; Plus Updates on THE MUPPET MOVIE, JEFF WHO LIVES AT HOME and Nicholas Stoller's FIVE-YEAR ENGAGEMENTJason Segel Interview DESPICABLE ME.

Read more:

Collider »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.What really fuels Kate Winslet's character Clementine to erase Jim Carrey's character Joel from her memory in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind?

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Sam Raimi was developing a Spider-Man 4 with John Malkovich as the Vulture, but interference from Sony caused him to depart.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.The Exorcist, Hereditary, and The Evil Dead are among the best, scariest horror movies featuring demonic possession.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.With two housewives leaving, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will have a different vibe according to Garcelle Beauvais.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Get out your popcorn (and maybe a blanket to hide behind) and binge these terrifying films on Max right now.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Apple released the first images from the upcoming WWII series Masters of the Air which see Austin Butler, Callum Turner, and more in uniform.