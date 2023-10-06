Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

The Big Picture Though Forgetting Sarah Marshall is one of the best rom-coms of the past two decades, it nevertheless has one major flaw – the way it overtly villainizes the titular character.

How Does 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' Do Sarah Marshall Dirty? Ironically, Forgetting Sarah Marshall works so well because both Peter and Sarah are equally flawed.

At this point in the film, it seems as if Forgetting Sarah Marshall will take an unexpectedly mature left turn. There is a poignancy and nuance in the scene described above that is deeply atypical for an often fluffy genre. headtopics.com

Peter is clearly guilty of negligence, spending a large portion of their relationship disinterested in participating in life with Sarah and spending weeks at a time in sweatpants. Instead of owning up to his own role in the failure of their relationship, Peter jokes that the only reason she was upset was that his sweatpants were from Costco and not Sean John.

'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' Rewards Peter & Punishes Sarah Forgetting Sarah Marshall is told almost exclusively from Peter's point of view, so to some extent it absolutely makes sense that it would be more sympathetic toward his character. headtopics.com

The movie is especially mean to Sarah, going so far as to make sure that she is miserable throughout, and that she really gets what's coming to her. The movie ends with her being dumped by Aldous (Russell Brand), which does seem appropriate for the way she handles her breakup with Peter.

The fact that Sarah never reaches any kind of peace and is instead simply made the butt of a joke at the very end of the movie (ahem, Animal Instincts) shows that the movie was not interested in her as a person, to begin with, but instead as a catalyst for Peter's own growth and eventual happiness. headtopics.com

