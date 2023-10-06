Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

The Big Picture To call transgender onscreen representation lacking would be an understatement. Queer identities are vastly underrepresented, and trans people are a minority of a minority. In 2022, across all films and TV platforms, only 5% of all LGBTQ characters were trans.

It will, of course, take more than one film to shake these tropes. Mutt is notable for how it eschews audience expectations without creating a trans character artificially above reproach. Mehiel’s Feña is intense, imperfect, and sometimes unlikable, but there is a critical authenticity to his character and performance that is absent in so many predecessors.

Even Boys Don’t Cry, which was inspired by the real life demise of trans man Brandon Teena (portrayed in the film by Hilary Swank), flirts with this question. Writer-director Kimberly Pierce grounded the film in the “tragic love story” that ultimately led to Brandon’s murder. headtopics.com

Trans Men Always Face Inevitable Violence in Movies Violence against women is a reality onscreen and off, but for transmasculine characters, the possibility of violence takes a more urgent turn. Many depictions of young trans men feature violence toward their subjects as a matter of course, as though the audacity to live as an out trans person is tantamount to asking for violence.

In the L-Word, Max also faces abuse and violence throughout his character’s transition arc. Max is on the receiving end of verbal and emotional abuse at the hands of his so-called friends. The humiliation and ostracization he faces for transitioning is the catalyst to what Daniel Sea described as “a downward spiral into suffering, alienation, and misery. headtopics.com

Trans Men Exist Outside Relationships Perhaps the most insidious part of depictions of trans men is the way these stories frame the relationship between their transmasculine characters and the cisgender characters in their lives. Filmmakers often make choices that compromise truth for the trans character to the benefit of others.

