Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

The Big Picture Anthony Hopkins is a pillar of acting history, as sturdy and dependable as they come.

What Is Genius About Anthony Hopkins' Hannibal Lecter? Hannibal Lecter is a serial killer, a certified criminal genius, and a master manipulator. He's locked up, in a perfect square cell evoking a stage, when Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) comes to his cell, asking him for information on another serial killer named Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine).

The genius of the film, and by extension Anthony Hopkins' performance, is how comfortable the extremes of the genre nestle next to each other. headtopics.com

How Is Hannibal Lecter Inspired by HAL 9000 and Truman Capote? In June 1991, Empire Magazine published a feature in the midst of the film's then-just-beginning Oscar campaign, in which director Jonathan Demme, Hopkins, and Foster were all interviewed. In this feature, Hopkins drops nuggets on his thought process when approaching the character.

Decades later, in September 2021, in a GQ profile, Hopkins provided a slightly different perspective. He actively downplayed the Katharine Hepburn influence, and he attributed his approach more to how you shouldn't look gorillas in the eyes because they perceive it as a threat, "so when Lecter doesn’t take his eyes off you, that’s frightening. And Charles Manson did stare like that. headtopics.com

From the jump, Hannibal asserts his dominance with no effort. As Clarice walks into his cell space, the camera adopts her POV as she first sees his area, and Lecter is already perfectly matching her eyeline, staring at her directly before he can truly see her. When he notices her FBI ID will expire in a week, he immediately pounces, taking wicked glee in knowing she's still in training.

