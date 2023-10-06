Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

We all have ambitions that don’t quite pan out. In the early 2010s, Hollywood had grand plans for Jeremy Renner to be its new blockbuster leading man. This was the guy who would become an Avenger, take over the Jason Bourne movies, and, arguably most impressively, was being eyeballed to emerge as the new protagonist of the Mission: Impossible movies.

Why Was Jeremy Renner Meant To Take Over From Tom Cruise? In the late summer of 2010, the Mission: Impossible franchise was gearing up for a brand-new installment that would attempt to get the saga back on track after Mission: Impossible III hit a box office low for the franchise.

Hollywood Wasn't Sure If Tom Cruise Was Still a Leading Man In 2005, the wheels began to fall off Tom Cruise’s star power after a series of high-profile PR snafus, like jumping on Oprah Winfrey’s couch. The box office failure of Mission: Impossible III the following year sent shockwaves through the industry about whether or not Cruise still had the goods to headline movies. headtopics.com

Thus, Jeremy Renner entered the picture and became a potential new leading man for this lucrative saga. However, by the time Ghost Protocol was making its way to theaters, Renner publicly switched gears in terms of what he thought the future of the franchise was going to look like. He seemed quite certain now that Tom Cruise was here to stay as the protagonist of the Mission: Impossible movies.

McQuarrie did, however, come up with an idea for a Brandt cameo in Fallout, in which his character would be killed off in the movie’s opening scene to establish some major tension for the rest of the story. The scene would've required just a trio of days of work on the part of Renner, but the actor opted to pass on this opportunity. headtopics.com

That status quo is perfectly encapsulated by Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning: Part One, which never even references William Brandt. This franchise has moved on so drastically that Brandt no longer needs a bombastic death scene to be removed from the proceedings.

Read more:

Collider »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.SNL will premiere Season 49 later this month following the conclusion of the WGA strike with Pete Davidson as host.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Six Feet Under, which starred Peter Krause and Michael C. Hall, has set a release date for its arrival on a new streaming platform.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Somehow, Chucky isn't even the worst person to ever occupy the White House.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.The Ahsoka finale brought Ezra in a stormtrooper uniform, the force ghost of Anakin Skywalker, Caleb Dume's lightsaber, and more Easter eggs.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Ahsoka concluded its first season with a switcheroo. Let's take a look at some of our biggest questions that went unanswered in the finale.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.The twisty finale of Ahsoka sets up several big developments for the Mandoverse, Thrawn, and the rest of Dave Filoni's Star Wars characters.