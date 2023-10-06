Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

The Big Picture When one thinks of the Western hero, a few notable names come to mind: John Wayne, Clint Eastwood, maybe Randolph Scott, and with good reason. Each of them, with a stable of heroic characters, was instrumental in developing the Western as the one true American film genre. But every movie genre has a first, and the first Western hero isn't any of these names.

Who Was William S. Hart? William S. Hart was born in Newburgh, New York on December 6, 1864, and it wasn't long before he began his acting career with his first stage performance in 1889 as part of the famed Daniel E. Bandmann's Company. He worked tirelessly to make a name for himself as an actor and became noted for his roles in Shakespearean plays on Broadway.

In 1914, Hart came to Hollywood with a specific goal in mind: to make authentic Western films, not for what passed as Hollywood's depiction of the Old West.

But like all great Western heroes, Hart's ride into the sunset came in the early 1920s, as his penchant for authenticity and moralistic themes started to fall out of favor, replaced by the likes of Tom Mix, who brought to the Western a faster pace, more action, flashy costumes, and far more upbeat.

William S. Hart Went Through Hell for 'Tumbleweeds' But Hart wasn't a quitter, even after being dropped by Paramount Pictures. He took one last stab at "his kind of Western," 1925's Tumbleweeds, considered by many to be Hart's greatest work (sits at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes). He financed and produced the film on his own, and released it through United Artists.

William S. Hart was the definitive Western hero and its most famous for years, but his contributions after his retirement are even more heroic, leaving a legacy that lives on to this day. He gave land and money to countless charities and organizations in Newhall, California, where he had settled in a large home he called “La Loma de los Vientos.

