Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

The Big Picture Horror movie sequels generally face the same uphill battle that comedy sequels do — they must expand upon the original concept, while also not falling into patterns of repetition.

'The Exorcist III' Had a Big Hurdle To Climb After 'Exorcist II: The Heretic' Bombed The creative team behind The Exorcist III knew a little something about daunting expectations; back in 1990, the film's prospects seemed disastrous.

What Is 'The Exorcist III' About? With original The Exorcist author William Peter Blatty making his directorial debut on the film, The Exorcist III transformed the series into a meticulous investigative thriller following the soon-to-be-retired Lieutenant William F. Kinderman (George C. headtopics.com

The hard-boiled mystery approach elevates Kinderman's internal struggles. Even applying his wealth of experience to the case, the character becomes aware he’s facing something inherently evil. That's a terrifying realization in both films; The Exorcist and The Exorcist III examines what it means for a normal person to experience something beyond this world that shakes them to their core.

Brad Dourif Gives a Standout Performance in 'The Exorcist III' As outstanding as Scott is, it’s impossible to talk about this film without also praising Brad Dourif as the serial killer James Venamun, who is possessed by the Gemini Killer. It’s a shame the film had such minimal impact on release, because Dourif deserved an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. headtopics.com

Dourif's Gemini Killer squares off against Scott's Kinderman in a series of extended conversations that are the centerpiece of the film. It never quite breaks from the parameters of a detective questioning a suspect, but Dourif’s increasing agitation conveys the supernatural influence purely through dialogue and performance.

