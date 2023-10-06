Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

While the late William Friedkin’s 1973 horror magnum opus The Exorcist is widely considered one of the scariest films of all time (and for many, many good reasons), in 2014 the legendary director himself tweeted that he’s never seen a film more terrifying than Jennifer Kent’s cinematic debut, The Babadook.

Though she’s now known as the director of both 2018’s The Nightingale and the final episode of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (itself considered among the best of its bunch), Kent’s career actually began as an actress, peaking with a small role in George Miller’s Babe: Pig in the City (and yes, that did come from the same director as Mad Max: Fury Road).

What Is ‘The Babadook’ About? Horror movie monsters are a dime a dozen, but there’s something particularly special about a monster that one rarely gets to see. The tension that The Babadook derives from the age-old fear of the unknown is phenomenal and illustrates how one’s horror standards can be met through atmosphere alone. headtopics.com

Though a childlike pop-up book, it describes the titular monster in gruesome detail and proclaims that once readers are aware of its existence, there is no escaping its malevolent clutches. Sure enough, the torment begins in the form of insomnia, hallucinations, and overwhelming homicidal thoughts.

‘The Babadook’ Bases Its Fear on the Real-Life Horrors of Motherhood If there was ever a film like The Babadook, it’s David Lynch’s Eraserhead, itself an abstract expression of concentrated nausea and disgust funneled through a young man’s complicated feelings about his own spawn. headtopics.com

Indeed, motherhood is often portrayed as constantly jovial and life-affirming in spite of some overwhelmingly disastrous consequences that it can pose to mental health when matched with feelings of anxiety, depression, and burnout.

