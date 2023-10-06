Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

The Big Picture The source material for Cat Person, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and opens in theater October 6, is Kristen Roupenian's short story of the same name. The story itself, about the brief and hideously awkward relationship between a college sophomore and an older man, took the world by storm in 2017.

What Happens in 'Cat Person'? If you'd prefer to read "Cat Person" for yourself first, it's only a few pages, and available to read at The New Yorker, however there are spoilers ahead. Margot meets Robert while working at the concession stand at a local independent movie theater. He comes in alone. She is bored, and flirts with him, and they develop a stilted rapport.

The sex is bad enough that it dispels any hope for a future. When the break-up text is finally sent, he takes it well enough. But later, after they run into each other by chance, he sends her a flurry of increasingly aggressive texts. The final text just says "whore," and this is also the last word of the story. headtopics.com

But, I think the story itself is a little more ambiguous. It, at least, allows the interpretation that Robert's text messages don't finally reveal the type of person that he is, but a person he has chosen to become. I think most of us can imagine the feeling of sending a series of increasingly furious text messages.

Related: 'Cat Person' Review: Nicholas Braun & Emilia Jones Star in Viral Story Adaptation That Expands and Loses the Point | Sundance 2023 This was complicated several years later with the publication of what was most definitely a personal essay by Alexis Nowicki, a woman who'd had a romantic experience very similar to Margot's in "Cat Person." So many of the details were similar that she received "dozens of text messages" from friends and acquaintances who sent her the story just as it was blowing up.

