The Big Picture Dan Trachtenberg has quietly been making waves as a director of promise in the last few years with acclaimed work on the likes of 10 Cloverfield Lane and last year's Emmy Award-nominated Prey, the Predator prequel set in the Northern Great Plains in 1719.

Admitting that the chances of him being able to talk too openly were slim, she took her shot to question Trachtenberg about his role as director for an episode of the final season of Stranger Things. Trachtenberg was announced as a director for the Netflix phenomenon earlier this year during their TUDUM fan fest.

The series has had strong directors at the helm of various episodes throughout the series including Shawn Levy, and showrunner-writer duo Matt and Ross Duffer. headtopics.com

"I was prepping it before the strike and doing previews for sequences and stuff," he said. "It’s awesome! I'm doing it because I love that show so much. I think every season has gotten better and better and better, and this is the final one, and the Duffers are geniuses and good, really good dudes.

Similar Sensibilities to the Duffer Bros. Bernard noted to Trachtenberg that his style of filmmaking was perfectly suited to the design of Stranger Things, a plug-and-play for the iconography and feel of the show and the emotions it captures, to which the director concurred. headtopics.com

Yeah, me and the Duffers have very similar sensibilities, raised around the same time and on the same movies, and this is genre stuff that I haven't totally gotten to play in yet and I don't know if I would, so, I’m glad I can just grab on.

The final season following the world-breaking Season 4 finale presents a wealth of narrative intricacies to explore. When we last glimpsed Hawkins, it was in a state of turmoil, wrought by the malevolent influence of the Upside Down. Hopper and Joyce, in a heartwarming reunion, managed to locate the kids during those climactic moments. headtopics.com

