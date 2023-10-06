Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

The Big Picture Loki, one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most beloved shows, is back for a second season, and it's wasting no time getting back to the action. We left off with Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) pushing Loki (Tom Hiddleston) through a time door, leaving her with the opportunity to assassinate He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors).

All of your favorites are back, including Owen Wilson's greatly missed Mobius M. Mobius and Wunmi Mosaku's B-15, and we have the entirely delightful edition of O.B. (Ke Huy Quan).

Comic-Accurate Kang the Conquerer Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has already shown us that we're going to be getting a vast array of Kangs sporting all sorts of looks, but at least some of them are sure to stick closely to Kang's comic origins. headtopics.com

'Loki' Season 2 Connects to 'Moon Knight' "Staying Awake" is the name of a podcast that Steven Grant (one of the alter egos played by Oscar Isaac) listened to in last year's Disney+ series, Moon Knight. Terrified of falling asleep, he'd play with a Rubik's Cube and listen to the podcast.

'Loki' Season 2 Nods to the X-Men After seeking the help of O.B. in the Repairs & Advancement department of the TVA, Loki and Mobius are brought to the control room for the Temporal Loom. headtopics.com

Ouroboros & Mobius Name Meanings Ouroboros, the full name of Ke Huy Quan's O.B., shares a similarity with Owen Wilson's Mobius in that both of their monikers relate to time, referencing notions of infinity and the continuous cycle of life. Mobius, as you may have known since Loki's first season, refers to a Möbius strip.

Just as apt, the name Ouroboros relates to the never-ending circle of life and, arguably, the infinite loop of time. Etymologically, ouroboros comes from Greek origins, referring to the image of a snake devouring its own tail. The image has been depicted throughout many cultures before entering the West, with the earliest motifs of the snake coming from Ancient Egypt. headtopics.com

