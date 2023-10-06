Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

The Big Picture Almost three years following the end of A&E’s Ghost Hunters reboot led by Grant Wilson, paranormal investigators Brandon Alvis and Mustafa Gatollari are back with their own reality series, Haunted Discoveries.
MUSTAFA GATOLLARI: I’m definitely bragging, but we’ve gotten access to some pretty incredible locations that are wary of a lot of paranormal investigators not respecting their history.
GATOLLARI: The investigators are the producers, and we allow the individuals who know these locations better than anyone to tell their stories and the stories of their locations. We do a ton of pre-production and research into each case, but once we arrive on location, all of that goes out the window if there are new developments.
GATOLLARI: For season one it has to be the Louisville Bourbon Inn. I don’t want to spoil too much, but it’s not every day that you get to throw yourself into a timeless local ghost story with celebrated historians and espiritismo practitioners, and bringing it to life as part of an investigation.
GATOLLARI: You're seeing a documentary of people killing themselves to document proof of paranormal activity while honoring the histories of Kentucky's most purportedly haunted locations. I'm biased, but it's also the best-looking show in the genre, hands down.
GATOLLARI: The Conrad-Caldwell Museum embodies everything we wanted for our series: its history is well documented, and its claims make it a paranormal hotspot. One of the docents is a living descendant of its original owners, giving us the unique opportunity to test familial hauntings: in so many instances a deeply rooted family history has yielded astounding paranormal finds.