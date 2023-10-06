The Big Picture The history of cinema is full of unexpected movies sharing some sort of bizarre or inexplicable connections. Often, the last two movies you’d ever associate with one another turn out to be very close in some specific way. For instance, in 2016, cinematographer James Laxton lensed the masterpiece Moonlight and also the widely maligned Yoga Hosers.

You could spend years guessing just what unexpected motion picture is tied into the legacy of The King's Speech, and it's likely you'd never guess the answer. It turns out that The King's Speech shot several of its most critical scenes in a space previously used by the 2008 film Snookered. If that name sounds unfamiliar to you, Snookered is a 2008 gay adult film.

How 'The King's Speech' And 'Snookered' Shared a Set Let’s get one thing straight right out of the gate: the inexplicable nature of The King’s Speech and Snookered sharing a set is not fascinating because adult cinema is innately “perverse” or “lowbrow”. headtopics.com

A February 2011 piece for The Guardian broke down this phenomenon and how exactly the world of adult cinema had become intertwined with The King's Speech. Per this publication, scenes in The King's Speech set in the office of speech therapist Lionel Logue (Geoffrey Rush) were shot at a place located at 33 Portland Place, London.

How did The King’s Speech come to use this specific building? Well, a separate piece in The Guardian revealed that the film wasn’t able to utilize the rooms utilized by the actual Logue because of their cramped size. Needing more expansive environments to fit a film crew and actors in, 33 Portland Place, with its expansive yet idiosyncratic interior structure and old-timey look, was selected. headtopics.com

However, just because 33 Portland Place fit the bill for what The King’s Speech needed for some of its most critical scenes doesn’t mean this Best Picture winner had exclusive rights to this domain. On the contrary, since this location could just be rented out, anyone could film here — including the crew of a lewd movie.

