Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

The Big Picture The cast of Guillermo del Toro's long-in-the-works adaptation of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein keeps adding more A-list talent to the mix. At Collider's 10th anniversary IMAX 3D screening of Pacific Rim, the director was in attendance for an exclusive Q&A after the film during which he was asked about what film is next on his list.

"I'm doing Frankenstein. We're working on it. We start shooting in February, and it's a movie I have been wanting to do for 50 years since I saw the first Frankenstein. I had an epiphany, and it’s basically a movie that required a lot of growth and a lot of tools that I couldn't have done 10 years ago.

Waltz, of course, recently linked up with the director on his stop-motion darling Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio where he played the ruthless Count Volpe. Beyond that connection, he's a fantastic actor known primarily for his ability to play villains like the iconic Nazi Hans Landa from Inglourious Basterds or the menacing Regus Patoff in his recent series The Consultant. headtopics.com

Del Toro Is the Perfect Person to Tackle 'Frankenstein' Frankenstein has been a passion project for del Toro who has been weighing an adaptation for years now and previously called the original story his "favorite novel in the world." He's the perfect director to take on such a project too.

In addition to directing, del Toro is also writing the screenplay for Frankenstein and will undoubtedly bring his own twist on the legendary gothic tale while keeping its core foundation about a monster that isn't as monstrous as he seems. headtopics.com

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on del Toro's Frankenstein adaptation. Check out the moment below:

