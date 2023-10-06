Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

The Big Picture Apple Studios' Napoleon is set to feature some of the largest battle sequences ever put on screen, with the film slated to depict some of the most consequential wartime moments from the titular French general.

In an interview with Total Film, Scott said that he began focusing on filming Napoleon the same day his previous film, The Last Duel, wrapped shooting. The French general, portrayed in the film by Joaquin Phoenix, partook in a staggering 66 battles during his military career, though the film will depict only six of them.

"The best thing for my career I could ever have done was to go to the art schools I went to. I can really draw. After seven years of art school, you bloody better well be able to. I’ll draw all my own storyboards. Every frame is drawn from close-up to medium shots. The locations I haven’t found yet – I’ll imagine the location. So we’ll look for that location. Visual narrative is my strength. headtopics.com

Quick shoots have become something of a hallmark for Scott, and he's not stopping with Napoleon.

"By having 11 to 14 cameras, we shot Napoleon in 62 days. I’m doing Gladiator 2 now in 54 days, because I’m not doing 50 takes with one camera, on one shot, and then turning around. This normal fight [scene] that could take anything up to a month, I’ll take six days. headtopics.com

Napoleon Will Depict The Life of the Mad French General Scott's biopic will depict the life of the famed Frenchman as he rises through the ranks of the military to become a general, and eventually the emperor of France.

Scott directed Napoleon from a screenplay by David Scarpa. He also produced the film through his Scott Free Productions banner alongside Phoenix, Kevin J. Walsh and Mark Huffam. Executive producers include Aidan Elliot and Michael Pruss. Though the film is an Apple production, the studio has partnered with Sony Pictures to distribute it in theaters prior to a streaming release at a later date. headtopics.com

