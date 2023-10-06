Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

Quick Links There’s no shortage of horror movies with premises so bizarre that you just have to watch them. Horror comedies are on the rise, becoming increasingly popular in the ever-growing community of horror fanatics.

If you haven’t already figured out what kind of animal could possibly be featured in the film, it’s a three-toed sloth. Written by Bradley Fowler (The Voices) and Cady Lanigan (Izzy Lyon: The Unspun Truth), this horror-comedy is directed by Matthew Goodhue (Woe) and received a theatrical release earlier in 2023, with a streaming release set for this month.

Watch the Trailer for 'Slotherhouse' Gravitas Ventures released the official trailer on YouTube on August 2, 2023, revealing the homicidal sloth, Alpha, and her future victims. In the trailer, you can see that Alpha is seemingly highly intelligent, scrolling through social media posts on one of the sorority sisters’ laptop. headtopics.com

What Is 'Slotherhouse' About? Slotherhouse centers around college senior Emily Young, who is willing to do anything it takes to become elected as the president of her sorority.

Who Is in the Cast of 'Slotherhouse'? The role of the main character Emily Young is played by Lisa Ambalavanar. The English actress is best known for her recent performances in DC’s Titans, The A List, and Doctors. Oliver, the man who appears to be the one who supplies Emily with the death sloth, is played by Stefan Kapicic. headtopics.com

