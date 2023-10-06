The Big Picture With the entire premise of Loki dealing with the concept of time travel, when a second season of the series was announced, there was uncertainty surrounding when the main characters would be seen again in relation to where they were during their last appearance.

"It helped us kind of start the structure in place, the snake eating the tail structure that we wanted for a full season, but also it was where a lot of really rich character drama was going to happen picking up in the immediate moment, not just for Loki, but also for Sylvie and the TVA.

When the first season came to an end, Sylvie killed He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), the person in control of the TVA with several evil variants lurking in the shadows of other realities. headtopics.com

Mobius (Owen Wilson) isn't only one of the most reliable agents working for the TVA, but he's also a good friend to Loki. Since the pair doesn't understand anything about where they need to go next, they'll look for one of the most intelligent characters in the entire Time Variance Authority. Played by Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan, O.B.

The Future of the MCU Regardless of what happens to the main characters of Loki by the time the credits roll on the second season, every superhero in the MCU will need to be careful with any variant of Kang they run into. headtopics.com

Read more:

Collider »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.SNL will premiere Season 49 later this month following the conclusion of the WGA strike with Pete Davidson as host.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Six Feet Under, which starred Peter Krause and Michael C. Hall, has set a release date for its arrival on a new streaming platform.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Somehow, Chucky isn't even the worst person to ever occupy the White House.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.The Ahsoka finale brought Ezra in a stormtrooper uniform, the force ghost of Anakin Skywalker, Caleb Dume's lightsaber, and more Easter eggs.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Ahsoka concluded its first season with a switcheroo. Let's take a look at some of our biggest questions that went unanswered in the finale.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.The twisty finale of Ahsoka sets up several big developments for the Mandoverse, Thrawn, and the rest of Dave Filoni's Star Wars characters.