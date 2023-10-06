Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

Quick Links In the history of spies and spycrafts, there have been many unimaginable and impossible missions that spies undertook (in fact and fiction). Some even had to forge fake relationships and families to achieve their missions. But Spy X Family’s titular “family” is one of its kind.
Desmond is an extremely reclusive man and the only time he is out in public is at a prestigious gathering at his son’s elite school, Eden Academy. So, the best (and the only) way Twilight can get to him is by posing as a fellow parent in his son’s school. And thus begins the long haul of Operation STRIX.
Despite being a skilled spy, he has occasional lapses of common sense, especially when it comes to understanding Anya and Yor’s feelings. He also fears that if Anya and/or Yor are unhappy and leave the family, his mission might fail. headtopics.com
He is a recluse, as is revealed by Twilight’s handler, Sylvia, and mostly stays in the shadows on his operations. The only time he appears in public is during a special event at the school his sons attend.
An extremely adorable but pesky little girl, Anya loves spy-themed cartoons, particularly, Spy Wars, and sees the hero in her father. She also loves her plush chimera toy and peanuts, but hates studying, like most kids. headtopics.com
As far as Operation STRIX is concerned, Yor has no direct involvement, since she is completely unaware of Loid’s true identity or his mission. However, since she works discreetly for Ostania, it could make her a rival if Loid ever finds out. Also, if she assassinates any Westalis agent or individuals connected to STRIX, that could also threaten the operation for Loid.