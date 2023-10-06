Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

The Big Picture Set upon a melodramatic pile-up of pulpy excess and fairly macabre shocks, Strait-Jacket is a nippy thriller that teeters on the edge of psychological horror from the pen of Psycho's Robert Bloch and featuring a memorably showy role for its star Joan Crawford.

What Is 'Strait-Jacket' About? Representing something of an intriguing collision of renowned genre talent - Strait-Jacket tells the disquieting tale of an ax-murderer (not hyperbole) played by Crawford, who one day in a paroxysm of rage, dispatches both her husband and his mistress while her young daughter watches on from the shadows of the bedroom.

Sent to an asylum for an even 20 years, Crawford's Lucy Harbin is released on parole and goes to live with her dubious brother Bill (Leif Erickson) on their sprawling property. headtopics.com

What director William Castle (who made the excellent black and white The House on Haunted Hill) does is use the talent he has at his disposal supremely well. The lurid subject matter was and remains fairly unsettling stuff, but it was especially in-your-face given the context.

First introduced of course via Gaslight, Lucy is increasingly subject to manipulation; made to feel like she is unequivocally relapsing — slipping back into her erratic and potentially lethal ways. Not long after reuniting with her daughter, she seems to hear the disembodied voices of a mocking nursery rhyme, chanting at her from somewhere across the street. headtopics.com

There are some unnerving moments in Strait-Jacket, particularly as the bodies begin to fall once again not long after Lucy begins to ensconce herself at her daughter's home. These include an ill-fated but well-meaning doctor perturbed at Lucy's decision to revert to her pre-institutionalization look, which she readopted at the encouragement of her daughter.

