Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

If there's one thing that Our Flag Means Death makes clear upfront as soon as you venture into this dangerous world of pirates, no one is ever who they seem to be at first glance. The Season 2 premiere, which kicked off on Max this week with the show's first three episodes, doesn't waste any time in unveiling one major twist.

Designing Zheng's Look for 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2 For Our Flag Means Death costume designer Gypsy Taylor and hair/makeup designer Nancy Hennah, establishing Zheng's distinct look for the show involved a deep dive through history and referencing the silhouettes that were more prevalent at the time — as well as the limited artwork that still exists today.

"When you look at maps of what the Silk Road was—and she was in charge of that entire thing—they go through India, Iran, they touch on all these incredible places with import and export. We added things like a little bit of Moroccan cotton lining their clothes, or some Japanese thread, or a kimono that had been screen printed in Turkey. headtopics.com

The same dichotomy was applied to the differences between "Susan" and Zheng's hair, with the latter styled into two high ponytails that Hennah told us were purposefully designed for movement on-camera, although figuring out the exact mechanics proved somewhat tricky given that Qian's hair isn't as long as the character's.

"We took a few liberties with Zheng’s ship, as there aren't a lot of records on exactly what that was, but some of the generic building methods of those Chinese junks, we applied them to our set design. headtopics.com

Designing Zheng's Crew for 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2 Naturally, once Stede and the rest of the crew begin working under Zheng's command, they all have to be outfitted with new looks, which means new costumes — at least for the initial part of the season. "It's almost like a prison uniform," Taylor said.

