Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

The Big Picture Think of all the people you only know because of stories. Whether it’s historical figures, modern celebrities, distant relatives, or anyone else, so many folks in our lives are people we only know by way of stories.

A Mystery Kicks Off the Plot of ‘Trenque Lauquen’ Mysteries and unfinished stories kick off the plot of Trenque Lauquen, which begins in media res with protagonist Laura (Laura Paredes) already missing. The first images viewers see in the film are of Laura's co-worker Ezequiel A.K.A.

When hanging out with and falling for Chicho, Laura becomes fixated on this story of a woman and man falling in love only for the former figure to suddenly vanish from his life. We even see on-screen flashbacks depicting Laura’s vision of what this passionate yet tragic romance must’ve been like. headtopics.com

'Trenque Lauquen' Shows How People Are Mutated Through Stories In the second half of Trenque Lauquen, viewers learn more about that "monkey incident", which consists of some sort of inexplicable creature being found in a nearby lake. Scientists can’t figure out what exactly it is and the discovery of this beast has led to all sorts of local commotion.

Now, though, she has the time to realize that there are people who care about this mutant, a reality reinforced once she’s later able to explore the (now empty) room this entity calls home. Esperanza and Romina made a lovely home for this person, full of foliage, running water, and anything else that might remind it of its natural outdoor home. headtopics.com

