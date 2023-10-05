Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

The Big Picture COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 premieres on Sunday, November 5 at 8 p.m. on Bravo, with episodes available for streaming the next day on Peacock. RHOP has been growing in stature among the Real Housewives franchise since its debut in 2016. Viewers love the funny, shady, and charismatic group of Maryland women.
4 Mia Thornton Takes Center Stage in 'RHOP' Season 8 But before we delve deeper into the upcoming season, the news that has been grabbing everyone’s attention over the past week is the marriage break-up of Mia and Gordon Thornton. Mia, 38, who joined The Real Housewives of Potomac in season 6, has revealed she and her husband Gordon Thornton, 70, have separated after 11 years of marriage.
In an interview with the People, Mia said: "Like all marriages, ours has had its ups and downs. At this time, Gordon and I are separated, but my family is my number one priority, and I am committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure we are okay. We ask that you respect our privacy and give us the time and space to figure things out". headtopics.com
3 Newbies Clash New cast member Nneka Ihim is introduced to the show in an interview. "My daddy's a rich bitch, and he made sure his daughter's a rich bitch too!" In a scene with her husband, physician Dr. Ikenna Ihim, she thanks him with a kiss for buying her a $2 million house.