For the teen genre, the 2010s were pivotal not only for audiences but for the onscreen stars. Many of the names used the features of this decade to launch their careers from nothing or to demonstrate they were more than just a Disney face. Not only were these roles career-defining, but their movies were decade-defining.

10 'Beastly' (2011) In a decade where young adult adaptations ruled the screen, Beastly was yet another recognizable tale for teen audiences. A modern retelling of the classic Beauty and the Beast tale, Alex Flinn's novel was brought to the silver screen with a cast of seemingly emerging teen leads.

As many Disney Channel stars made the leap to the big screen, their fans moved with them, creating a whole new audience for filmmakers to cater to. The Last Song served as a transitional movie the aging teen and tween audiences as they evolved from corny TV romance stories to emotional tales of beginning new chapters. headtopics.com

Gerwig's spectacular writing, paired with Ronan's equally riveting performance, allowed Lady Bird to be "not just another teen movie." Adult and teen audiences connected with this movie as it's a story not just for the Lady Birds of the world but for their parents too.

The screen adaptation became a decade-defining feature, introducing readers to the story for the first time while reintroducing the original audience to the emotional tale for a second time. It's a movie that didn't leave a dry eye in the audience and remains a go-to nostalgia movie for fans of the decade's teen genre. headtopics.com

