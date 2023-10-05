Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

The Big Picture Horror movies always reflect the era in which they were made. Torture horror of the 2000s featured the U.S.'s practices of torturing foreign citizens while 1980s American horror often reinforced very traditional social norms as a part of the Reagan era’s love for yesteryear. Then there were 1950s horror films, which largely focused on nuclear anxiety.
A less well-regarded cousin to the likes of Godzilla or Them!, The Giant Gila Monster was unleashed on the world in 1959. The feature concerns a series of murders in a tiny Texas town that ends up being the work of a massive hungry lizard. The head of a biker gang, Chase Winter (Don Sullivan), turns out to be the world's only hope for stopping this creature from destroying everything.
Why Did 'The Giant Gila Monster' Fail to Generate Scares? In an era where so many genre B-movies were exploiting concerns about rampant covert communism and nuclear anxiety, The Giant Gila Monster stands out as an amusing relic of this decade as a movie that should be about nuclear-based concerns…yet somehow isn't.
Then again, nothing could've saved such a hysterical stab at monster cinema. Focusing on a Mexican beaded lizard wandering around miniature sets and adorably ramming into buildings, The Giant Gila Monster is never convincing even by the standards of 1950s drive-in scary films.