The Big Picture Yes, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) is the Chosen One in Star Wars because creator George Lucas has said so himself. The Chosen One prophecy was created by an ancient Jedi mystic who had a Force vision of an individual who harbored the power to restore balance to the Force. In order to restore balance, the Chosen One would need to destroy the Sith.

It is important to remember that prophecies can be interpreted in an abundance of different ways. When a person is given insight into their future, it is hard for them to remain objective. They start to prepare for the worst and try to do things that will stop the future from happening.

The Chosen One in Star Wars Was Never Foretold To Be a Jedi So Anakin goes to the dark side, is he still the Chosen One even when he becomes Darth Vader? His destiny was prophesied to be the one who would destroy the Sith, and yet he became the very thing he swore to destroy. headtopics.com

This takes us back to the discussion of how prophecies are interpreted. In Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, Yoda (Frank Oz) says that the Chosen One prophecy could have been misread, because Anakin’s emotional instability was becoming dangerous and the Jedi Order were no longer sure if he was capable of fulfilling his destiny.

This relates to the philosophical debate between free will and determinism. Is the behavior of individuals purely instigated by their own decisions? Or has their life already been laid out for them? In Anakin’s case, it’s a mixture of both: he became the Chosen One by choosing to do so. The power of his choices actually solidified his predetermined fate. headtopics.com

Read more:

Collider »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.SNL will premiere Season 49 later this month following the conclusion of the WGA strike with Pete Davidson as host.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Six Feet Under, which starred Peter Krause and Michael C. Hall, has set a release date for its arrival on a new streaming platform.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Somehow, Chucky isn't even the worst person to ever occupy the White House.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.The Ahsoka finale brought Ezra in a stormtrooper uniform, the force ghost of Anakin Skywalker, Caleb Dume's lightsaber, and more Easter eggs.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Ahsoka concluded its first season with a switcheroo. Let's take a look at some of our biggest questions that went unanswered in the finale.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.The twisty finale of Ahsoka sets up several big developments for the Mandoverse, Thrawn, and the rest of Dave Filoni's Star Wars characters.